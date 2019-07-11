News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alleged Westminster attacker ‘got lost in London’ and ‘panicked’, court told

Alleged Westminster attacker ‘got lost in London’ and ‘panicked’, court told
Thursday, July 11, 2019 - 02:38 PM

An alleged terrorist accused of trying to kill police officers and cyclists outside the UK Houses of Parliament has told jurors he “panicked” after he got “lost in London”.

Salih Khater, 30, allegedly drove his Ford Fiesta at a pedestrian and cyclists before careering towards two police officers and crashing into a security barrier on August 14 last year.

The prosecution has claimed that, while the defendant’s motive for the attack was unclear, by targeting Westminster, he had a “terrorist motive”.

Cyclists were injured when Salih Khater allegedly drove his car at them and police outside the Houses of Parliament in August last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Cyclists were injured when Salih Khater allegedly drove his car at them and police outside the Houses of Parliament in August last year (Metropolitan Police/PA)

But, giving evidence at the Old Bailey, Khater denied intending to kill anyone.

He told jurors he had travelled from his home in Birmingham to the capital to visit the Sudanese embassy for a visa after failing to get a fast-track passport to visit his sick mother.

He drove around Parliament Square three times in his Ford Fiesta before ploughing into cyclists waiting at a junction outside the Houses of Parliament, the court heard.

Asked to explain his driving, he said: “I was just lost. I was just lost in London.”

Replaying CCTV of the alleged attack, defence lawyer Peter Carter QC said: “Were you waiting for an opportunity to drive your car at cyclists?”

Khater said he was in a state of “confusion and hesitation”, trying to find his way to Tottenham Court Road or shops to get something to eat, not having had a meal since the morning before.

On the reason for the collision, he said: “I remember something made me panic.”

Asked why he failed to stop after crashing into a pedestrian and cyclists, Khater said: “The car was not in my full control at the time.”

Mr Carter said: “The prosecution say that you deliberately drove your car at those police officers.”

Khater replied: “I would say I have tried to find somewhere to stop after the incident at the traffic light.

“I collided with the barrier where two police officers were standing.”

Image taken from CCTV of the moment Salih Khater allegedly drove at cyclists before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Image taken from CCTV of the moment Salih Khater allegedly drove at cyclists before crashing into barriers outside the Houses of Parliament (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The defendant was asked why he had Googled directions to 10 Downing Street before the crash.

He said: “I did want to find somewhere that I’m familiar with because I’m not familiar with London. I thought Croydon or Westminster or the area where I knew.”

Mr Carter said: “Did you want to visit 10 Downing Street?”

Khater replied: “No, I wanted to come near central London.”

The barrister asked: “Did you want to do harm to 10 Downing Street or anybody there?”

The defendant replied: “No, I did not.”

Earlier, the defendant described himself as an “OK driver”, having been granted asylum and British citizenship in 2010.

In 2018, he had worked as a security guard but failed accountancy exams at Coventry University.

In May last year, he emailed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn about a “number of event”, the court heard.

The email stated he was “confused and very worried”, claiming the event involved the “intelligence service”.

In response, he was advised by a Labour official to contact his local MP.

Asked to explain why he emailed Mr Corbyn, Khater said: “I was constantly stalked. It’s like I have been followed.

“That’s why I came to the conclusion that I should contact someone who should help.”

By August, Khater said he “might have still had those concerns”.

The Sudanese-born defendant, of Highgate Street, Birmingham, denies two counts of attempted murder and two alternative charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

- Press Association

More on this topic

‘Was he singing the YMCA?’ – Police release bizarre ‘Village People’ e-fit‘Was he singing the YMCA?’ – Police release bizarre ‘Village People’ e-fit

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes share picture of new addition to familyRyan Gosling and Eva Mendes share picture of new addition to family

Boy, 10, dies after drowning in Co LouthBoy, 10, dies after drowning in Co Louth

Outrage as 'processional caterpillars' flock to scale Ayers Rock before banOutrage as 'processional caterpillars' flock to scale Ayers Rock before ban

Old BaileyParliamentSalih KhaterTerror attackWestminster attack

More in this Section

Iran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of HormuzIran ‘attempted to impede’ passage of British vessel through Strait of Hormuz

Sugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – studySugary drinks linked to increased cancer risk – study

Virgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite boosterVirgin Orbit hails test of air-launched satellite booster

Storm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricaneStorm floods New Orleans as Gulf Coast braces for possible hurricane


Lifestyle

We love having our kids around. In theory…‘6 out of 10 parents’ dread the summer holidays – top tips for entertaining kids while staying sane

Twenty years after Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s premature death, her style still inspires the world over. Rachel Marie Walsh reflects on the enduring appeal of an American princess.Remembering a style icon: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy on the anniversary of her death

Kya deLongchamps says it’s time to get down and dirty for the sake of our archaeological heritage.Why we should get down and dirty for the love of our archaeological heritage

Singer/songwriter David Kitt likes to keep a close eye on his diet. Always on the move, his focus is on energy, not weight.Food of music: David Kitt on fueling his creativity

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »