NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Alleged neo-Nazi chooses not to testify at his trial

Monday, April 29, 2019 - 04:21 PM

A teenager who denies being a member of a banned neo-Nazi terror group has opted not to give evidence in his defence.

Connor Scothern, aged 18, is standing trial at Birmingham Crown Court alongside three other defendants who also deny being part of National Action after it was outlawed in December 2016.

Jurors have previously been told that Scothern, of Bagnall Avenue, Arnold, Nottingham, claims to have quit the group a day before it was made illegal.

The Crown claims Scothern was pictured giving a Nazi salute in a Nottingham cemetery in November 2016, and was “effectively an activist’s activist” following the ban on National Action.

In the seventh week of his trial, Scothern’s barrister, Gerard Hillman told the jury that the teenager would not be giving evidence to the court.

Trial judge Melbourne Inman QC then asked Mr Hillman if Scothern had been advised that the jury may draw such inferences as appear proper from his failure to testify.

Mr Hillman told the judge: “Yes, Mr Scothern has been advised.”

Closing addresses by prosecution and defence barristers will take place later this week after agreed facts are presented to the court on behalf of Scothern.

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Barnaby Jameson QC said Scothern had previously practised Islam and also had an interest in communism, but eventually ended up linked to “all the key players” in National Action.

- Press Association

More on this topic

'My cry for help was ignored,' says woman as her father gets 11 years for regularly raping her

Dublin actress admits campaign of online harassment of CBeebies presenter Ferne Corrigan

Restaurant owner stole €16,000 and lost it on two horses

Two boys deny murdering teenager Anastasia Kriegel

KEYWORDS

Connor ScothernNational ActionNeo NazisNottingham

More in this Section

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Scandinavian Airlines pilots strike

Photos of Emiliano Sala in mortuary prompt police investigation - reports

Pope Francis donates $500,000 to help migrants in Mexico

Nicola Sturgeon to declare: It is time for Scotland to become independent


Lifestyle

Eight ways to travel sustainably while seeing the world

Sex advice: He keeps staring at me during sex

Islands of Ireland: Sketches from Illauneeragh

Lark about for dawn chorus

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »