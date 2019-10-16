News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alleged ISIS supporter accused of plotting to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 04:36 PM

An alleged supporter of the Islamic State terror group has appeared in court accused of a plot to bomb St Paul’s Cathedral and a hotel.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Hayes, Middlesex is accused of the preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications.

It is alleged that she made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site and a hotel as locations to plant bombs.

Prosecutors also claim that between August 19 and October 10 this year she prepared the words of a pledge of allegiance to the group, also known as Isis or Daesh.

It is alleged that she shared terrorist documents via groups using the Telegram messaging app and other channels.

She appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Wednesday and is next due to appear at the Old Bailey on November 1.

