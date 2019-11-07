News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 10:00 PM

All 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in England last month have now been formally identified, police has said.

Essex Police said a series of files had been brought before an identification commission with the assistance of Vietnamese police.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims and their families have been notified.

Mrs Beasley Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

All of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims.

“It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”

Vietnam sent a delegation of officials to the UK earlier this week to assist with the investigation.

READ MORE

High-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deaths

Police in Vietnam have so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An province on suspicion of organising people smuggling.

So far, two people have been charged in the UK.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared the High Court in Dublin charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 28 charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

It comes as cars and cash have been seized near the border as part of a major investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau into suspected international smuggling.

It is understood that a number of the searches were linked to the Hughes brothers but it was not directly related to Essex Police’s investigation.

The pair, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

More on this topic

High-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deathsHigh-value assets seized from group believed to be linked to Essex migrant deaths

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identifiedAll 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

Eight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deathsEight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deaths

Vietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victimsVietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victims

MigrantsEssexrefugeesTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

John Bolton fails to show up for impeachment probe interviewJohn Bolton fails to show up for impeachment probe interview

Hospital severely damaged by air strike in YemenHospital severely damaged by air strike in Yemen

Boris Johnson claims Labour and SNP have agreed ‘shady deal’ for indyref2Boris Johnson claims Labour and SNP have agreed ‘shady deal’ for indyref2

Emmanuel Macron: Lack of US leadership causing Nato ‘brain death’Emmanuel Macron: Lack of US leadership causing Nato ‘brain death’


Lifestyle

Sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: He met her on a dating site for elderly people called CheckOutMyNewHipBaby.ie

As the great director’s latest film,The Irishman, is released today, Esther McCarthy selects ten of the best from an incredible five-decade career.Scorsese’s greatest movies as his most recent The Irishman hits cinema screens

A round of applause greeted the sale of a rare Chinese moon flask discovered at a routine valuation at Blarney Castle for a hammer price of 610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow today.Rare Chinese moon flask goes for €610,000 at Sheppards in Durrow

Few could have predicted Lizzo's stratospheric rise in 2019. Coming out of the Minneapolis scene, she has toiled for years with a couple of minor hits such as the cocky 'Batches and Cookies'.REVIEW: Heading to Lizzo in Dublin? This is what to expect

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »