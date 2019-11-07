News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified

All 39 people found dead in back of lorry in Essex formally identified
By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 02:41 PM

All 39 people found dead in the back of a lorry in Essex last month have now been formally identified, police has said.

Essex Police said a series of files had been brought before an identification commission with the assistance of Vietnamese police.

Coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray has now formally identified all of the victims and their families have been notified.

Mrs Beasley Murray said: “May I take this opportunity to offer my deepest condolences to the victims’ families.”

All of the deceased were Vietnamese nationals, a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is an important step in the investigation and enables us to work with our Vietnamese police colleagues to support the families of those victims.

“It is only right that we provide an opportunity for family members to take in the news confirming the death of their loved ones before releasing any further information.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those whose tragic journey ended on our shores.”

Vietnam sent a delegation of officials to the UK earlier this week to assist with the investigation.

Police in the country have so far has arrested two people in Ha Tinh province and nine in Nghe An province on suspicion of organising people smuggling.

So far, two people have been charged in the UK.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, appeared at the High Court in Dublin on Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 28 charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

The pair, from Co Armagh, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

READ MORE

Briton who went to fight Islamic State jailed for four years

More on this topic

Eight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deathsEight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deaths

Vietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victimsVietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victims

Vietnam ‘deeply saddened’ over Essex lorry deaths ‘tragedy’Vietnam ‘deeply saddened’ over Essex lorry deaths ‘tragedy’

What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?

Essex PolicePeople smugglingVietnamTOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

US says Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on criticsUS says Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on critics

Tom Watson's resignation dominates British front pages as UK election campaign kicks offTom Watson's resignation dominates British front pages as UK election campaign kicks off

Oldest example of upright ape found in Bavarian clay pitOldest example of upright ape found in Bavarian clay pit

London’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes downLondon’s Piccadilly Theatre evacuated after 'huge chunk of ceiling' crashes down


Lifestyle

I live in Co Louth so it’s a hefty two-hour commute to my office in Rugby Players Ireland in Clonskeagh, Dublin.Working Life: Hannah McCormack, campaign manager, Tackle Your Feelings

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »