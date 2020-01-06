News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Aliens exist and could be here on Earth, first British astronaut says

Aliens exist and could be here on Earth, first British astronaut says
By Press Association
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 07:55 AM

Aliens exist and it is possible they are already here on Earth, according to the first British astronaut to go into space.

Speaking to the Observer Magazine, Dr Helen Sharman said: “Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life.”

She added that although they may not be made up of carbon and nitrogen like humans, “it’s possible they’re here right now and we simply can’t see them”.

Britain’s first astronaut Dr Helen Sharman (Steve Parsons/PA)
Britain’s first astronaut Dr Helen Sharman (Steve Parsons/PA)

Dr Sharman, 56, made history when she participated in a mission to the Soviet modular space station Mir in May 1991.

In the interview, she highlighted how she is often referred to as the first British woman in space, rather than simply the first Briton.

“It’s telling that we would otherwise assume it was a man,” she said.

“When Tim Peake went into space, some people simply forgot about me. A man going first would be the norm, so I’m thrilled that I got to upset that order.”

AliensHelen SharmanSpace

More in this Section

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prays over casket of Iran general killed by USAyatollah Ali Khamenei prays over casket of Iran general killed by US

Japan to strengthen border checks after Carlos Ghosn caseJapan to strengthen border checks after Carlos Ghosn case

The holiday’s over: Trump returns to face Iran fallout and impeachment trialThe holiday’s over: Trump returns to face Iran fallout and impeachment trial

Johnson, Macron and Merkel call for restraint in Persian GulfJohnson, Macron and Merkel call for restraint in Persian Gulf


Lifestyle

When I read about whale grandmothers running creches for their grandchildren while their parents went out to work — ie to find and round up fish to feed the family — I was, of course both touched and intrigued.Grandmother whales help in pod with rearing of young

The majority of tigers of India’s parks and reserves tend to ignore people.Facing up to tigers can help to save your life

It could be called money for old rope. Enterprising people are being urged to look at ways of turning abandoned fishing nets into useful products.Money for old rope is net gain

If ever an island were misnamed it must be the small Cow island which lies 2.5km off Dursey Head on the Beara Peninsula.Islands of Ireland: The sacred Cow of Beara

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »