NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Algeria set to get new constitution and government

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 09:01 PM

The president of Algeria says he is creating a new government and a special body to draft a new constitution to respond to mass protests.

The changes were part of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s dramatic announcement on Monday that he ceded to public demands and abandoned his bid for a fifth term.

He also announced that the presidential election scheduled for April 18 will be delayed.

Mr Bouteflika pledged not to run for president again, noting his health and age.

Mr Bouteflika is 82 and has barely been seen in public since a 2013 stroke, fuelling frustration with his secretive leadership style.

He says he plans to appoint a new government and a separate “national conference” tasked with rescheduling the election and drafting a new constitution.

He made the announcements in a letter to the nation released by state news agency APS.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Monday's evening round-up: Surprise Cabinet meeting; Tributes to aid worker; May in Strasbourg

7 things to know about the World Wide Web as it celebrates 30 years

Scotland goalkeeper Allan McGregor calls time on international career

Sir David Attenborough backs UK doubling of aid for plastic recycling


More in this Section

Chinese carriers ordered to ground Boeing 737 Max 8 after Ethiopia crash

The Prodigy star Keith Flint died from hanging, inquest told

Ethiopian Airlines crash: what we know so far

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What do we know about those killed?


Lifestyle

Corkman's novel about teenage mental health shortlisted for major book award

8 travel selfies you really, really shouldn’t take

What to entertain the kids this bank holiday weekend? Explorium could be the answer

From mushroom drinks to aura photography: All the wellness trends from South by Southwest

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »