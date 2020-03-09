News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alex Salmond to face court over sex assault allegations

Alex Salmond to face court over sex assault allegations
By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 09:57 AM

Former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond has arrived at court for the first day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape.

The 65-year-old arrived at the High Court in Edinburgh this morning, where he faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10 women, all of which he denies.

They include one of attempted rape, 11 of sexual assault – including one with intent to rape – and two of indecent assault.

The trial will be before judge Lady Dorrian at the High Court in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The trial will be before judge Lady Dorrian at the High Court in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

His trial, in front of judge Lady Dorrian, is expected to last for four weeks.

The charges span a period between June 29, 2008, and November 11, 2014, with one sexual assault said to have taken place in the month of the Scottish independence referendum.

The indictment alleges that Salmond attempted to rape a woman at the first minister’s official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, in June 2014.

It is said he placed her legs over his, repeatedly kissed her face and neck, groped her, and then blocked her path.

Salmond is then alleged to have pinned her against a wall, pulled at her clothes and stripped himself naked before trying to rape her on a bed.

The former MP is also accused of sexually assaulting a woman with intent to rape in December 2013.

He is alleged to have forced a woman to lie on his bed at Bute House and then pulled up her dress with intent to rape her.

The first charge listed accuses Salmond of indecently assaulting a woman by kissing her mouth and groping her on various occasions around Glasgow between June 29, 2008, and July 24, 2008.

It is also alleged he sexually assaulted a woman on various occasions between May 2011 and June 2013 at the Scottish Parliament, Bute House and elsewhere by touching her bottom and stroking other parts of her body.

READ MORE

Mexican women go on strike over gender violence

Salmond – who was Scotland’s first minister from 2007 to 2014 – is also accused of sexual assault by allegedly taking off a woman’s shoe and trying to kiss her foot in October 2013.

He is further accused of grabbing a woman by her shoulders at Bute House, repeatedly kissing her face, trying to kiss her lips and touching her leg and face in September 2014, the month of the Scottish independence referendum.

Several charges involved the accused allegedly groping women, including one incident at a restaurant in Glasgow in March 2012.

More on this topic

Man due in court in relation to firearms offencesMan due in court in relation to firearms offences

Former first minister of Scotland to face court over sexual assault allegationsFormer first minister of Scotland to face court over sexual assault allegations

Judge slams 'woeful' mental health services on hearing plight of suicidal girlJudge slams 'woeful' mental health services on hearing plight of suicidal girl

Crèche worker 'devastated' after sexual assault allegations made against him, trial hearsCrèche worker 'devastated' after sexual assault allegations made against him, trial hears

Alex SalmondEdinburghHigh CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Power sector carbon emissions fall to lowest level since 1990 – analysisPower sector carbon emissions fall to lowest level since 1990 – analysis

Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed Third UK death from coronavirus confirmed

UK travellers on quarantined cruise ship have ‘no idea’ when they can come homeUK travellers on quarantined cruise ship have ‘no idea’ when they can come home

Coronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to remain at sea for one more dayCoronavirus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship to remain at sea for one more day


Lifestyle

He says that he doesn’t want to lie about his feelings. He doesn’t pay compliments but I wonder is this normal? Is saying he loves me that important? (In reality he does but isn’t sure what love is.) We are in our late 40s, but he won’t commit to a future. I can understand why, but is it OK to live like this?Dear Louise: My partner of five years doesn't love me but we still live together

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »