Alex Salmond denies sexual harassment complaints

Alex Salmond said he has “made many mistakes” in life but strenuously denied sexual harassment complaints made against him during his time as Scotland’s first minister.

The Scottish Government has confirmed it received two complaints regarding Mr Salmond, who has described the allegations as “patently ridiculous”.

Mr Salmond was informed of an investigation in March and intends to take court action against the Scottish Government to contest the complaints process activated against him.

He said the process was “unjust” and did not allow him to present his case.

Ms Sturgeon said her relationship with Mr Salmond ‘makes this an extremely difficult situation for me to come to terms with’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the complaints cannot be “swept under the carpet” despite the difficult situation created for herself and the SNP.

Mr Salmond told the BBC: “I have made many mistakes in my life, political and personal, but I have not sexually harassed anyone and I certainly have not been engaged in criminality.

“I took the legal action I’ve taken with the greatest reluctance, for five months I’ve been going through this and my legal team have advised me that this process is defective, unjust and doesn’t allow you to state your case – you don’t get access to witnesses, you don’t see witness statements.

“More than that you don’t get to present your own case.”

Ms Sturgeon said her relationship with her predecessor “makes this an extremely difficult situation for me to come to terms with”, but that due process must be followed.

Please see statement below. pic.twitter.com/LaTKotwdA8 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 24, 2018

She said: “Everybody knows the length and closeness of my relationship to Alex Salmond and I think people will understand how difficult this is for me and for my party.

“This will be extremely upsetting to members of the SNP up and down the country. It’s a difficult situation but what is important is that complaints are treated seriously, regardless of who the person complained about is.

“That is a principle that cannot be applied selectively no matter how difficult that may be for me, my party or for others.”

Leslie Evans, Permanent Secretary at the Scottish Government, said an internal review was launched last year into the Scottish Government’s procedures for handling complaints in the workplace in light of wider concerns about harassment at Westminster and the Scottish Parliament.

As part of that review, a new procedure on handling harassment complaints involving current or former ministers was introduced.

Statement from Alex Salmond pic.twitter.com/DUOTS7MriX — Alex Salmond (@AlexSalmond) August 23, 2018

She said two complaints were raised in January against Mr Salmond and he was notified in March about an investigation.

The Daily Record reported that allegations about his conduct towards two staff members in 2013 – while he was in office – have been handed to Police Scotland, but the force would not comment on any inquiry.

Asked by the BBC if Mr Salmond is still a member of the SNP, the First Minister said: “These matters will be considered in the fullness of time.

“This has not been a party investigation, I have limited information, for legal reasons that information I am not able to pass to the party, so the situation will undoubtedly develop as more information becomes available, but I am not able to confirm more than I have at this stage.”

- Press Association