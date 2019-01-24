NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Alex Salmond charged with sexual assault and attempted rape

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Latest: Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has appeared in court charged with attempted rape and sexual assault.

Mr Salmond faced a total of 14 charges when he appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

He was charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault, two of indecent assault and one breach of the peace.

After a brief hearing, which was held in private, he said: "Now that these proceedings are live it is even more important to respect the court and therefore the only thing I can say is I refute absolutely these allegations of criminality and I will defend myself to the utmost in court.

"I've got great faith in the court system in Scotland."

He made no plea during the hearing and was released on bail.

Mr Salmond was arrested yesterday after attending a police station in central Scotland.

He was Scotland's first minister from 2007 to 2014 and resigned his membership of the SNP in August 2018.

Earlier: Alex Salmond arrested and charged by police

Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond has been arrested and charged by police.

The 64-year-old has been arrested by Police Scotland.

No further details of the charge have been released by the force.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a 64-year-old man has been arrested and charged, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

“Proceedings are now live under the contempt of court act.”

Mr Salmond, from Linlithgow, West Lothian, was the Scottish first minister from 2007 to 2014.

- Press Association


