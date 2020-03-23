News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alex Salmond acquitted of attempted rape and sexual assaults

By Press Association
Monday, March 23, 2020 - 03:23 PM

Alex Salmond has been acquitted of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults, including one with intent to rape.

The former first minister of Scotland was cleared of all charges by a jury following an 11-day trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape.

Salmond had denied all the charges and giving evidence claimed some were “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose”.

The 65-year-old was first arrested and charged by Police Scotland in relation to the allegations in January 2019.

More on this topic

Two men who raped 'blind drunk' student jailed for nine yearsTwo men who raped 'blind drunk' student jailed for nine years

Family of woman who died in Gap of Dunloe accident to sue Kerry County CouncilFamily of woman who died in Gap of Dunloe accident to sue Kerry County Council

Saturday night joint led to driver's sacking after drugs test, tribunal hears Saturday night joint led to driver's sacking after drugs test, tribunal hears

Sligo man fails in appeal against home repossession but given six month reprieveSligo man fails in appeal against home repossession but given six month reprieve

CourtsSalmondScotlandTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Latest updates from across the worldCoronavirus: Latest updates from across the world

Europe and US in desperate search for medical supplies as virus rates soarEurope and US in desperate search for medical supplies as virus rates soar

Man sought after woman killed in random London stabbing attackMan sought after woman killed in random London stabbing attack

Travel hub UAE to halt flights as virus reaches Gaza and SyriaTravel hub UAE to halt flights as virus reaches Gaza and Syria


Lifestyle

There are many great quotes about islands, but perhaps the greatest is from English metaphysical poet John Donne, writes Dan McCarthy.Islands of Ireland: No man is an island

With all rugby matches cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, you’d expect Ireland’s James Ryan to kick back a little, to ease up on his training, but the star player is not about to lose his renowned laser focus, writes Irene Feighan.The Shape I'm in: James Ryan - Up for the game

I had planned to be gorging on sunshine and hummus in Beirut this week but instead I’m stressing about social distancing alongside an Aldi conveyer belt.Travel Notes with Tom Breathnach: Travel rights amid Covid-19 outbreak are a quagmire

Tips on what to do if you are suffering Wi-Fi dropouts as you move to remote working.What to you do if you encounter technical problems when working from home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »