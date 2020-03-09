News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alex Reid waits for judge’s decision on damages after suing Katie Price

Alex Reid waits for judge’s decision on damages after suing Katie Price
By Press Association
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 01:09 PM

Former model Katie Price is waiting to hear how big a damages sum a High Court judge will award ex-husband Alex Reid after he claimed that she had misused private information about his sex life.

Mr Justice Warby analysed evidence relating to the size of a damages award at a High Court hearing in London on Monday and said he would deliver a ruling in the near future.

Another judge had ruled in November that Mr Reid, a cage fighter, was entitled to damages.

Mr Reid had sued Ms Price alleging breach of confidence, misuse of private information and breach of contract.

Alex Reid (Ian West/PA)
Alex Reid (Ian West/PA)

He said Ms Price had made a series of disclosures about his sex life.

Mr Reid was at Monday’s hearing. Ms Price was not in court.

He told Mr Justice Warby that Ms Price had said things which had led to him being “denigrated in the street”.

Mr Justice Warby said Ms Price was bankrupt.

Barrister Philip Williams, who represented Mr Reid, indicated that his client would be in a “line of creditors”.

READ MORE

Murder trial begins for four suspects in shooting down of MH17 flight

More on this topic

Dean Russell loses appeal over home being proceeds of crimeDean Russell loses appeal over home being proceeds of crime

Man due in court in relation to firearms offencesMan due in court in relation to firearms offences

Alex Salmond to face court over sex assault allegationsAlex Salmond to face court over sex assault allegations

Former first minister of Scotland to face court over sexual assault allegationsFormer first minister of Scotland to face court over sexual assault allegations

Alex ReidKatie PricecourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses10 dead, 23 missing as hotel in China virus fight collapses

Fire damages Greek island refugee centreFire damages Greek island refugee centre

64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic

Four dead in collapse of Chinese hotel used for coronavirus controlFour dead in collapse of Chinese hotel used for coronavirus control


Lifestyle

He says that he doesn’t want to lie about his feelings. He doesn’t pay compliments but I wonder is this normal? Is saying he loves me that important? (In reality he does but isn’t sure what love is.) We are in our late 40s, but he won’t commit to a future. I can understand why, but is it OK to live like this?Dear Louise: My partner of five years doesn't love me but we still live together

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »