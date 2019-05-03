NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Alex Best admits drink-driving charge

Friday, May 03, 2019 - 11:15 AM

The ex-wife of footballer George Best has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Alex Best, 47, was found to be over the limit in Waterhouse Lane close to her home in Kingswood, Surrey, on April 6.

Best, dressed in a black blazer and black trousers, entered a guilty plea to the drink-driving charge at Guildford Magistrates’ Court today.

The court heard Best’s breathalyser reading was 106 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland player George Best died of multiple organ failure aged 59 at Cromwell Hospital in west London on November 25, 2005.

Prosecutor Darren Matravers said a two-vehicle collision took place at about 8pm and he said no-one was injured.

He said a second call was made to police after concerns about whether one of the drivers was “intoxicated or not”.

Mr Matravers said Best, behind the wheel of a Mini Clubman, was “just over three times the legal limit”.

READ MORE

Police actions before death of T2 Trainspotting actor to be reviewed

In mitigation, Robin Falvey said: “She is a person who never drinks and drives.”

He said she has “never been in trouble before”.

Mr Falvey said Best had been shopping when she received a phone call from a friend who invited her to come and join them in a pub.

He said she had “what she described as spritzers”, adding: “She realised that she should not drive.”

Mr Falvey pointed out that it was the day of the Grand National and he said Best spent a “considerable amount of time” trying to get a cab, adding that a friend tried too.

“That is when she made the bad mistake and drove,” he said.

Mr Falvey said that when the collision took place, both drivers stopped and exchanged details.

READ MORE

Tories and Labour suffer in English council polls amid voter anger over Brexit

He pointed out that it was Best who contacted police initially.

“She was the one that put her head in the lion’s mouth,” he said.

He added: “It was this defendant who phoned the police. She reported the fact there was an accident.”

Mr Falvey said Best then stopped a car and got the driver to park in front of her to alert other road users.

It was at this point it is believed a second call was made to police to raise concerns about Best.

Mr Falvey said she co-operated throughout and underwent all tests.

“She is absolutely devastated by what has happened,” he said, adding that the consequences will have a “huge impact” on her life.

He said she lives in a remote area and will have to sell the cottage she lives in.

Mr Falvey said Best is unemployed but pointed out that a man sitting at the back of the courtroom is writing a play about George Best and she is a script editor on it.

Best is expected to be sentenced later.

READ MORE

Major parties suffer in English local elections prompting Labour MP to say 'Brexit - sort it'

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ruth Morrissey awarded €2.1m in landmark action over CervicalCheck smear tests

Care worker spared jail for pushing 92-year-old dementia patient

RSA ‘reluctantly’ withdraws case against test centre operator

Machete brandished at garda following shop robbery, court hears

KEYWORDS

Alex BestCourtsGeorge BestLegal

More in this Section

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern gets engaged to long-term partner

HIV-suppressing drug can stop virus being transmitted, study says

Tories and Labour suffer in English council polls amid voter anger over Brexit

More than one million evacuated as Cyclone Fani hits India’s east coast


Lifestyle

Change of lineup in tonight's Cork Choral Festival gala concert

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Lytle steps after major band tragedy for Grandaddy frontman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 01, 2019

    • 2
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 38
    • 43
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »