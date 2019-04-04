NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Alesha MacPhail killer launches appeal against prison sentence

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 02:31 PM

The teenager who admitted raping and murdering six-year-old Alesha MacPhail in Scotland has launched an appeal against his jail sentence.

Aaron Campbell, 16, was handed a life imprisonment term and locked up for at least 27 years after he was convicted of abducting, raping and murdering the six-year-old on the Isle of Bute last July.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) confirmed he had lodged the appeal today.

Aaron Campbell has lodged an appeal (Police Scotland/PA)

Campbell was convicted last month at the High Court in Glasgow, where a jury unanimously found him guilty following a nine-day trial.

The teenager finally admitted his crimes in a psychological report prepared ahead of his sentencing.

Lord Matthews said social work and psychologist reports “had painted a clear picture of a cold, callous, calculating, remorseless and dangerous individual”.

He said Campbell had shown a “staggering lack of remorse” and told the teenager: “Not once did I detect a flicker of emotion from you.”

Earlier this week, one of the psychologists who assessed Campbell, Dr John Marshall, called for children to be screened for psychopathic behaviour in the wake of the murder.

- Press Association

