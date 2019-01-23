NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Alec Baldwin pleads guilty to harassing motorist in row over parking space

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 - 03:23 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin has pleaded guilty to harassing a man during a dispute over a parking space last autumn.

The 60-year-old appeared in a New York City courtroom and agreed to complete a one-day anger management class to resolve the criminal case.

The charge is a violation, the lowest level of offence.

If he completes the class, the case record will be sealed.

Alec Baldwin leaves court (Mark Lennihan/AP)

Baldwin was accused of trying to punch another driver during a November 2 argument over a parking space in front of his Manhattan apartment building.

The former 30 Rock star’s lawyer had said Baldwin would be vindicated by video evidence.

Baldwin only spoke a few words during the court hearing, mostly answering short questions from the judge, and would not comment afterwards.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Alec Baldwin

More in this Section

Nicola Sturgeon to tell Theresa May to ‘stop pursuing the impossible’ on Brexit

Labour ‘highly likely’ to support plan to delay Brexit if no deal – McDonnell

Chinese model in ‘racist’ Dolce & Gabbana ads apologises

Rescue workers to resume search for plane carrying Cardiff footballer


Lifestyle

As Sarah Michelle Gellar tries Tabata for the first time, what is this 4-minute workout?

Liechtenstein turns 300 – 7 reasons to make this alpine micro-state your next destination

Specs in focus: A nostalgic look back at how glasses became a centrepiece of style

Gemma Atkinson: ‘Strong isn’t a size, sexy isn’t a size – it’s all about health’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »