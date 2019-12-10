News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Alberto Fernandez takes reins as Argentina’s new president

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 08:15 PM

Alberto Fernandez has assumed the presidency of Argentina, returning the country to the ranks of left-leaning nations at a moment of right-wing resurgence in the Western Hemisphere.

Assuming the vice presidency is Cristina Fernandez, 66, a polarising figure who served as president from 2007 to 2015 and whose presence has raised questions about the extent of her influence in the new administration.

Supporters of Alberto Fernandez gather to celebrate his inauguration (Gustavo Garello/AP)
Alberto Fernandez, a 60-year-old lawyer, faces the grave and immediate challenge of trying to pull Argentina from economic crisis.

The country has a 35% poverty rate and is struggling to make debt payments on time.

The economy is expected to shrink 3% by the end of 2019, with inflation at 55%.

