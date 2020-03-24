News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Albert Uderzo, a creator of French hero Asterix, dies aged 92

Albert Uderzo, a creator of French hero Asterix, dies aged 92
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 12:46 PM

Albert Uderzo, one of the two creators of the beloved comic book character Asterix, who captured the spirit of the Gauls of yore and grew a reputation worldwide, has died aged 92.

The French press quoted family members as saying that he died of a heart attack in the Paris suburb of Neuilly.

Asterix, portrayed as a short man always wearing a helmet with wings, was created in the early 1960s by Mr Uderzo and Rene Goscinny.

Albert Uderzo in 2004 with characters of his famous comics, Asterix, left, druid Miraculix, behind, and Obelix (Frank Boxler/AP)
Albert Uderzo in 2004 with characters of his famous comics, Asterix, left, druid Miraculix, behind, and Obelix (Frank Boxler/AP)

The character lived in a village in Gaul, present-day France, resisting Roman conquerors, along with his plump, inseparable friend Obelix.

“Albert Uderzo died in his sleep at his Neuilly home of a heart attack with no links to the coronavirus,” the French press quoted his son-in-law, Bernard de Choisy, as saying.

“He had been very tired for several weeks.”

Mr Uderzo initially illustrated the characters created along with writer Renee Goscinny.

After Mr Goscinny’s death in 1977, Mr Uderzo also took over the comic book’s writing duties.

A spin-off theme park outside Paris draws tens of thousands of fans of Asterix and his mighty sidekick, Obelix.

Albert UderzoAsterixTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump wants to reopen US for business ‘in weeks’Trump wants to reopen US for business ‘in weeks’

Trump order makes it a crime to stockpile suppliesTrump order makes it a crime to stockpile supplies

Key points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdownKey points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown

Covid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measuresCovid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measures


Lifestyle

Relive the decade in all its garish glory.Nine of the worst style mistakes you probably made in the 80s

Muireann O’Connell talks trolls, ambition and why living fearlessly is the key with Ciara McDonnell.'Read your Irish Examiner and get the facts!': Muireann O'Connell's mission to debunk fake news

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »