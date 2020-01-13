News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Alaskan man rescued weeks after cabin burned down thanks to SOS sign in snow

Alaskan man rescued weeks after cabin burned down thanks to SOS sign in snow
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 11:05 AM

An Alaskan man whose remote cabin burned down was rescued weeks later by state troopers who found him near a makeshift shelter with an SOS signal stamped in the snow.

Tyson Steele, 30, was picked up on Thursday in what appeared to be good health at his remote home 20 miles outside of Skwentna, troopers said in a dispatch.

A fire in mid-December killed Mr Steele’s dog and left him with no means of communication, he told troopers.

After his family members and friends had not heard from him for several weeks, they requested a welfare check.

The trooper helicopter crew reached the home at about 11am and saw Mr Steele waving his arms near the makeshift shelter.

Skwentna, with a population of 35, is 70 miles north west of Anchorage.

The trooper helicopter transported Mr Steele to Anchorage.

AlaskaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Second World War bombs defused in Germany after mass evacuationSecond World War bombs defused in Germany after mass evacuation

Iranians defy police to join protests over downed planeIranians defy police to join protests over downed plane

Iran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protestsIran summons UK ambassador over his ‘illegal’ presence at protests

Vegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabiesVegetables dropped from the sky in Australia for fire-affected wallabies


Lifestyle

My idea of misery is a nine to five office job.This Much I Know: Actress Aisling Kearns

There’s something new and oddly terrifying to look out for on the nearest highway: drivers napping peacefully while their cars steer themselves, writes Peter C Baker.Are we asleep at the wheel?

Elizabeth Wurtzel has died aged 52. She wrote with searing honesty and narcissism, starting with the eradefining ‘Prozac Nation’, spotlighting her depression, says Suzanne Harrington.Elizabeth Wurtzel and a career born of suffering

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »