Al-Shabab claims killing of Dubai port official in Somalia

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 11:11 AM

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group says it killed the manager of a Dubai government-owned port operator in Somalia's semi-autonomous region of Puntland.

P&O Ports has acknowledged that one of its employees was killed and three others injured in an "incident" on Monday at its operations in Bosaso Port.

The government-run Dubai Media Office tweeted the information on behalf of P&O Ports, saying an investigation is ongoing.

P&O Ports did not answer a phone call Monday. It signed a 30-year, $336 million (£275 million) deal in 2017 to develop the Bosaso Port.

Al-Shabab claimed the attack, saying it targeted a company that "occupies" Bosaso.

Puntland is an arid region of north-east Somalia on the Gulf of Aden.

Dubai-owned DP World port operator also is operating a major port in Somalia's breakaway territory of Somaliland.


