Al Qaida man suspected of USS Cole attack killed in US airstrike

Sunday, January 06, 2019 - 09:13 PM

An American airstrike killed an al Qaida operative accused of involvement in the attack nearly two decades ago on the USS Cole that killed 17 sailors, a US military source has confirmed.

The man targeted, Jamal al-Badawi, was wanted for his role in the attack on October 12 2000.

The spokesman for US Central Command, Navy Captain William Urban, said the military has confirmed through “a deliberate assessment process” that al-Badawi was killed on January 1 in the strike east of Sanaa, the Yemeni capital.

President Donald Trump tweeted that “Our great military has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole.”

The Cole was attacked by suicide bombers in an explosives-laden boat while refuelling at the Yemeni port of Aden.

