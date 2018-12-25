NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Airport in Italy operating normally again after volcano forces shutdown

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 - 03:45 PM

Italy’s Catania airport resumed full operations a day after an ash cloud from Mount Etna’s latest eruption in eastern Sicily forced it to shut down.

Before dawn on Christmas Day, fiery red flaming lava shooting out from the volcano could be seen against the darkness of the night sky.

At least 130 tremors have rattled villages on the slopes of the volcanic mountain earlier this week, with the most powerful quake registering a magnitude of 4.3 on Monday.

Mount Etna spews lava (Orietta Scardino/AP)

The series of quakes appeared to be diminishing on Tuesday.

The volcano’s seismological observatory says a new fissure has opened on a stretch of uninhabited slope near Mount Etna’s south east crater.

On Monday, hikers on Etna were brought down from the higher elevations for their safety.

But no evacuations of villagers, many of whom work in agriculture or tourism, have been ordered.

A smoke column comes out of Mount Etna (Salvatore Allegra/AP)

Volcanic ash was also seen on some cars and streets near the mountain.

Etna, located on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, is one of three active volcanoes in Italy.

It has been particularly active since July.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

ItalyMount EtnaSicily

