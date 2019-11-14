News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Airline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissions

Airline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissions
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 12:37 PM

Business class flying should be scrapped to cut carbon emissions, according to the boss of the a UK airport's largest airline.

Jozsef Varadi, chief executive of low-cost carrier Wizz Air, Luton Airport's largest airline, claimed carrying passengers in premium cabins was outdated.

He said: "Business class should be banned. These passengers account for twice the carbon footprint of an economy passenger, and the industry is guilty of preserving an inefficient and archaic model.

A rethink is long overdue, and we call on fellow airlines to commit to a total ban on business class travel for any flight under five hours.

Mr Varadi urged the aviation industry to be more aggressive in cutting its carbon footprint "if we are truly to make a difference".

Wizz Air says it operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger among its competitors and expects to reduce its figure by 30% over the next decade.

Airlines rely on business class travellers for a substantial portion of their profits as the tickets can cost several times more than those in economy.

British Airways is among the carriers offering business class on short-haul trips.

The middle seats in its Club Europe cabins are kept free, increasing the comfort of passengers but reducing their aircrafts' capacity.

This summer, Wizz Air overtook easyJet in having the most seats available to passengers flying from Luton.

The airport is also the UK's busiest for private jet flights.

It emerged last week that the Labour Party is considering banning private jets from 2025 if it wins the General Election.

READ MORE

Non-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes off

More on this topic

Non-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes offNon-stop flight from Heathrow to Sydney takes off

Boeing losses to mount over Max 737s, says analystsBoeing losses to mount over Max 737s, says analysts

Jet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapseJet2 owner says demand boosted by Thomas Cook collapse

British Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flightsBritish Airways to offset carbon emissions from UK flights

Wizz AirAirlineCarbon EmissionsFlightsTOPIC: Airlines

More in this Section

Former Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrantFormer Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrant

Trump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat saysTrump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat says

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissionerJohnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner

Wife of White Helmets founder ‘barred from leaving Turkey’ amid death probeWife of White Helmets founder ‘barred from leaving Turkey’ amid death probe


Lifestyle

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

The repeat bouts of sinus infection you describe indicate you need to get in front of this annual issue by supporting your immune system.Natural Health: 'Every winter I get a nasty sinus infection'

The TV chef chats to Lauren Taylor about feeding his family and his kids’ ever-changing tastes.Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »