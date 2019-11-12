News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Air quality sinks to ‘severe’ in haze-shrouded New Delhi

Air quality sinks to ‘severe’ in haze-shrouded New Delhi
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 09:45 AM

A thick haze of polluted air hung over India’s capital Tuesday, with authorities trying to tackle the problem by sprinkling water to settle dust and banning some building work.

The air quality index exceeded 400, about eight times the recommended maximum, according to the state-run Central Pollution Control Board.

Favourable winds had briefly halved that measure of pollutants, but winds blowing from the northwest carried emissions from burning crops in Punjab and Haryana states to New Delhi, leading to high levels of pollution, according to the government’s air quality monitoring system Safar.

New Delhi is enveloped in thick smog (Manish Swarup/AP)
New Delhi is enveloped in thick smog (Manish Swarup/AP)

Air pollution in northern India peaks in the winter due to smoke from agricultural fires. Farmers say they are unfairly criticised and have no choice but to burn stubble to prepare their fields for the next crop.

Stringent pollution controls have been imposed, such as sprinkling water from high-rise buildings and banning some building work to settle or avoid dust, but the worsening air quality in Delhi has remained persistent.

Restrictions on private vehicles meant to reduce emissions were relaxed Monday and Tuesday for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

The pollution crisis affecting 20 million residents is also piling public pressure on the government to tackle the root causes of the persistent haze.

Doctors in the capital say many of their patients these days are complaining of ailments that stem from the filthy air they breathe.

New Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been making fervent appeals on Twitter and through newspaper advertisements, asking residents to do their bit to tackle the pollution problem.

World Health Organisation data released last year showed India had the world’s 10 most polluted cities.

EnvironmentIndiaToxic air

More in this Section

Newborn’s hiccups linked to brain development, scientists sayNewborn’s hiccups linked to brain development, scientists say

Scientists identify potential risk factors for aggressive form of breast cancerScientists identify potential risk factors for aggressive form of breast cancer

Children become less active in each year of primary school, study suggestsChildren become less active in each year of primary school, study suggests

Pamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian AssangePamela Anderson says her ‘heart breaks’ for Julian Assange


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »