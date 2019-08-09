News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

AI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apart

AI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apart
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 04:10 PM

The power of artificial intelligence is challenging pathologists in their ability to detect and diagnose some forms of breast cancer.

Researchers in the US have been testing how machine learning could help to read biopsies thanks to its ability to recognise complex patterns that can be a challenge for humans.

“Medical images of breast biopsies contain a great deal of complex data and interpreting them can be very subjective,” said Dr Joann Elmore, lead author of the study published in the JAMA Network Open journal.

“Distinguishing breast atypia from ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is important clinically but very challenging for pathologists.

“Sometimes, doctors do not even agree with their previous diagnosis when they are shown the same case a year later.”

The team supplied its artificial intelligence system with 240 breast biopsy images linked to several types of breast lesions, with its readings compared against diagnoses made by 87 practicing pathologists.

It is critical to get a correct diagnosis from the beginning so that we can guide patients to the most effective treatments

It found that AI came close to performing as well as human doctors in differentiating cancer from non-cancer cases, but the machine managed to outperform doctors when differentiating DCIS from atypical hyperplasia.

“These results are very encouraging,” added Dr Elmore, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“It is critical to get a correct diagnosis from the beginning so that we can guide patients to the most effective treatments.”

With further improvements, researchers hope AI could be a vital tool in aiding pathologists, and are looking at how it could be used to diagnose melanoma next.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health announced that the NHS will receive a £250 million boost to build artificial intelligence that could help treat conditions including cancer.

The money will be invested in a new National Artificial Intelligence Lab which could help tackle some of the biggest challenges facing the NHS, including improving cancer screening, identifying patients most at risk of dementia or heart disease, and automating admin tasks, giving medical professionals more time with patients.

- Press Association

More on this topic

David Silva made Manchester City club captainDavid Silva made Manchester City club captain

UCC gets permission for new dental school at Curraheen sports groundsUCC gets permission for new dental school at Curraheen sports grounds

Victim of drive-by shooting in Birmingham had been ‘playing football’ with friendsVictim of drive-by shooting in Birmingham had been ‘playing football’ with friends

'It is breaking my heart every day': Cork man pleads to be reunited with Filipino wife and daughter'It is breaking my heart every day': Cork man pleads to be reunited with Filipino wife and daughter

AIArtificial intelligenceCancerhealth

More in this Section

Eight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting YorkEight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting York

Scottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagullsScottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagulls

Indians plant 220 million trees in a single dayIndians plant 220 million trees in a single day

Donald Trump says views of gun lobby will be respected in debate over mass shootingsDonald Trump says views of gun lobby will be respected in debate over mass shootings


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »