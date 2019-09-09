News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Afghanistan braced for more violence after Donald Trump halts Taliban talks

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 10:18 AM

Afghans braced for a possible new wave of Taliban violence after President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the insurgent group, which vows to continue its fight against what it calls “foreign occupation”.

Mr Trump’s surprise weekend announcement came shortly before a string of highly sensitive days in Afghanistan, including Monday’s anniversary of the killing of anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, the major Shiite Muslim holy day of Ashoura on Tuesday and Wednesday’s 9/11 anniversary.

It was not immediately clear whether the US-Taliban talks will resume and when on ending nearly 18 years of fighting.

A roadside bomb blast in the capital, Kabul, on Monday wounded three civilians, said Firdaus Faramarz, spokesman for the city’s police chief.

Afghans travel in convoy with cars decorated with black flags and portraits of late Commander Ahmad Shah Massoud (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
The target was unknown, he said, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

The local affiliate of the Islamic State group also carries out attacks in the capital, often targeting the minority Shiite community.

The blast was not in a predominantly Shiite area.

The Taliban claimed attacks on at least two districts of northeastern Takhar province overnight, with no immediate reports of casualties.

A heavy gun battle continued in the district of Khwaja Ghar but security reinforcements had arrived, said Khalil Aser, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

People shop at a market in the Old City of Kabul, Afghanistan (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
The Taliban attacked three provincial capitals earlier this month, even while finalising a deal with the US to end nearly 18 years of fighting.

The group has defended the attacks, saying they were meant to strengthen its negotiating position.

The main road between Kabul and the capital of the northern province of Baghlan remained blocked, a week after the Taliban attacked Puli Khumri, and sporadic gun battles continued, said Jawad Basharat, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

Violence continued on all sides in what was the world’s deadliest conflict last year.

People shop at a market in Kabul (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
In northern Sari Pul province, at least five women were wounded in an airstrike by the Afghan air force late on Sunday, said Mohammad Ayub Ansari, district chief in Gospandi district.

One woman was pregnant and lost her child and two other women were in critical condition, he said.

The air support was called in after the Taliban shot and killed two pro-government forces, leading to a gun battle with security forces, Mr Ansari said.

An unknown number of Taliban were killed and wounded, he said.

The Taliban have not commented on that attack.

- Press Association

