Actress seeks damages in Mexico and says Sean Penn betrayed her in El Chapo case

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 04:54 PM

Actress Kate del Castillo is suing Mexican officials for 60 million dollars (£47 million) in damages because of what she calls “political persecution” against her.

Mexican authorities investigated del Castillo following the secret meeting she arranged with Sean Penn and former fugitive drug boss Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Kate del Castillo held a press conference in Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

She was never charged but claims that prosecutors leaked information that damaged her reputation.

Del Castillo said in an interview in Mexico that she is no longer in touch with Penn and believes he betrayed her.

Sean Penn (Anthony Devlin/PA)

She said “Sean Penn apparently helped in the location and detention” of Guzman, now on trial in New York.

Del Castillo also said: “I was not aware of that situation, and that is why I have always referred to it as betrayal.”

- Press Association


