News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife Linda Perry

Actress Sara Gilbert separates from wife Linda Perry
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 03:00 AM

Actress Sara Gilbert has filed for legal separation from her wife of five years, singer and songwriter Linda Perry.

Gilbert filed the separation documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.

The papers cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, and requests that neither woman receive spousal support.

No details were given on custody arrangements for the couple’s four-year-old son Rhodes.

Gilbert, the 44-year-old star of The Conners, former star of Roseanne and creator and former co-host of daytime talk show The Talk, began dating Perry in 2011 and they married in 2014.

Perry, the 54-year-old former singer of 4 Non Blondes, has written hits for Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pink.

Linda PerrySara GilbertTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Scott Morrison insists Sydney fireworks will go aheadScott Morrison insists Sydney fireworks will go ahead

Five dead after small plane crashes in LouisianaFive dead after small plane crashes in Louisiana

Pool deaths family suffered tragic accident, insists hotel operatorPool deaths family suffered tragic accident, insists hotel operator

Thai Navy Seal who took part in cave rescue operation dies from blood infectionThai Navy Seal who took part in cave rescue operation dies from blood infection


Lifestyle

With it being a family business, I was always involved at a management level from the beginning and as a chartered accountant by qualification, I always have one eye on the figures!You've Been Served: Helen Wycherley, director Celtic Ross Hotel

Just now, in La Gomera in the Canary Island, the avocados are coming in as the mangas are going out.Damien Enright:  A new formula could help prevent the wasting of fruits

The shallow lake of Lough Ennell is 5km south of Mullingar, Co Westmeath, accompanied by a lake of around the same size north of the town, Lough Owel.Dan McCarthy: Cherry Island is a treasure trove of history

A walk in the mountains or bogs can be highly recommended for working off the excesses of the festive season. It’s hard to beat the fresh air some of us will be breathing in familiar peatlands over the festive period.Donal Hickey: A festive walk in the boglands prompts much food for thought

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »