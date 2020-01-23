News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Actress Annabella Sciorra gives evidence in Harvey Weinstein ‘rape’ trial

Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 04:20 PM

Actress Annabella Sciorra has confronted Harvey Weinstein in court after keeping her rape accusation against the former Hollywood honcho largely hidden for decades.

For more than a quarter-century, she told only few friends that the once-revered producer had pinned her to a bed and violated her, until she came forward publicly in 2017.

Now, Sciorra has become the first of Weinstein’s accusers to give evidence at his New York City rape trial.

Harvey Weinstein (left) arrives at the courthouse (Mark Lennihan/AP)
Sciorra, best known for her work in The Sopranos, is set to be a key witness in a watershed trial for the #MeToo movement.

Sciorra, 59, started acting in the late 1980s and soon drew acclaim for her leading part in Spike Lee’s 1991 film Jungle Fever and her role as a pregnant woman molested by her doctor in 1992′s The Hand That Rocks The Cradle the next year.

The New York trial involves just a pair of the dozens of allegations that surfaced against Weinstein in recent years.

He is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on one complainant in his apartment in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

