Actor Stoney Westmoreland charged over alleged child sex bid

Monday, December 24, 2018 - 06:49 PM

Former Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been charged with six felony counts after authorities said he tried to have sex with a 13-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said the 48-year-old Westmoreland was on the dating app Grindr when he found a profile operated by a police detective in Salt Lake City, near the location of the show Andi Mack.

A message left with Westmoreland’s agent was not immediately returned.

Charging documents said Westmoreland was arrested on December 13 after he took a car to meet the boy so they could go back to his hotel room.

Charges filed on Friday include attempted exploitation of a minor and enticing a minor.

Westmoreland has been dropped from his role as the grandfather of the teenage title character in the Disney show.

Westmoreland’s other acting credits include Scandal and Breaking Bad.

- Press Association


