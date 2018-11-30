NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Actor arrested in Tokyo over alleged assault on girlfriend

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 08:57 AM

A Chinese movie actor has been arrested in Japan on suspicion of assaulting his then-girlfriend, causing injuries that police say required four weeks of treatment.

Jiang Jinfu, 27, was detained after he turned himself in at a central Tokyo police station.

Authorities already had an arrest warrant for him after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint about the alleged assault, prompting an investigation.

Jiang, who is known for his leading role in the 2012 film Xuan-Yuan Sword: Scar Of Sky, apologised to his followers on the Weibo microblogging service, saying on a post from November 20 that he had been living in remorse and felt ashamed about his behaviour.

He added that he would take responsibility and accept the punishment.

His arrest has caused a storm on social media in China.

Several Chinese celebrities described Jiang as warm and sincere, and some said they would wait for the truth to come out, prompting outrage and discussions over violence against women.

According to police, Jiang allegedly beat her on the face, arms and shoulders on October 12.

The couple lived together at his Tokyo apartment at the time but then apparently broke up, police said. Japanese media have reported that Jiang has been in Tokyo since April to study Japanese.

The South China Morning Post newspaper in Hong Kong identified the woman as Japanese model Haruka Nakaura. She posted her own photos purportedly showing bruised cheeks and upper arms on Instagram.

Japanese police refused to identify the woman, citing privacy.

- Press Association


