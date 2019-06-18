News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan withdraws from role

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 07:14 PM

President Donald Trump has announced that acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan is withdrawing his nomination to lead the Pentagon.

The abrupt announcement came in a tweet from the president, who said Mr Shanahan had done “a wonderful job” but would step aside to “devote more time to his family”.

The president added that the Secretary of the Army, Mark Esper, will be the new acting secretary.

“I know Mark, and have no doubt he will do a fantastic job!” President Trump said in a second tweet on the subject.

The post at the Pentagon has not been filled permanently since Gen James Mattis retired in January following policy differences with President Trump.

President Trump announced in May that he would nominate Mr Shanahan, but the formal nomination process in the Senate had been inexplicably delayed.

Mr Shanahan, a former Boeing executive, has been leading the Pentagon as acting secretary since January 1, a highly unusual arrangement for arguably the most sensitive Cabinet position.

In his tenure at the department, he has had to deal with a wide array of international hotspots, ranging from missile launches by North Korea to the sudden shift of military ships and aircraft to the Middle East to deal with potential threats from Iran.

Mr Shanahan, 56, had extensive of experience in the defence industry but little in government.

In more than four months as the acting secretary, he focused on implementing the national defence strategy that was developed during Mr Mattis’ tenure and emphasises a shift from the resources and tactics required to fight small wars against extremist groups to what Mr Shanahan calls “great power” competition with China and Russia.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump, outsider-turned-insider, sells himself as rebel for 2020 re-election bid

More on this topic

US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

Jon Stewart: journey from satirist to political advocate is no laughing matter

White House candidate open to starting family with his husband after election

Jeremy Corbyn accused of ‘virulent anti-Americanism’ over Iran threat

TOPIC: US

More in this Section

Italian woman who was Europe’s oldest person dies aged 116

Facebook ‘turned down’ AI tool to stop hate speech

Nasa captures closest image yet of Bennu asteroid

Trouble in the Gulf: What happened before and after the oil tanker attacks?


Lifestyle

Double act: Why talking to your baby is essential

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »