'Absolutely horrifying' 100 residents in New York nursing home die from Covid-19

A nursing home in New York City has said nearly 100 residents have died after contracting the coronavirus.

The mayor Bill de Blasio has called the outbreak at the Isabella Geriatric Centre in Manhattan 'absolutely horrifying.'

A spokesperson for the facility says it had trouble securing personal protective equipment and testing kits when the pandemic started and was therefore unable to contain the virus.

Meanwhile the US drug authority the FDA has given the green light for the emergency use of Ebola drug rem-des-ivir for treating the coronavirus.

It means the anti-viral drug can now be used on people who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19.

A recent trial showed the drug helped reduce recovery time for people who were seriously ill with the virus.