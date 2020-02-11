News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aboriginal Australians cannot be deported, high court rules

Australia’s high court. Pic: Wikimedia
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 11, 2020 - 10:20 AM

Australia’s highest court has ruled Aboriginal people cannot be deported by the country’s government as part of its policy of ridding the country of foreign criminals.

The high court in Canberra ruled in a 4-3 decision that indigenous Australians cannot be deported even if they do not hold Australian citizenship.

The court ruled in the case of two men who were born overseas but identify as belonging to indigenous tribes.

The government wanted to deport them after they had served prison sentences for violent crimes.

The court found Brendan Thoms, 31, was recognised as belonging to the Gunggari tribe, whose traditional lands are in southern Queensland state.

The court was not convinced 40-year-old Daniel Love was a member of the northern New South Wales Kamilaroi tribe.

Love’s lawyers said another trial could be held to decide the issue.

The court found Aboriginal Australians have a special cultural, historic and spiritual connection to Australia which is inconsistent with them being considered “aliens” in the meaning of the country’s constitution.

Indigenous Australians make up 3% of the population and are the most disadvantaged minority group in a range of measures.

