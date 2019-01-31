NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

A wall is a wall, says Donald Trump as he refuses to downgrade border project

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 02:23 PM

President Donald Trump has said a wall is a wall as he berated allies for trying to redefine his planned defence on the Mexican border as a barrier.

As congressional negotiators opened talks on border security funding, Democrats offered no money for Mr Trump’s wall.

Republicans angling for compromise, have shifted from using the word “wall” in favour of the word “barrier”.

Mr Trump used all capital letters in tweets on Thursday as he addressed the rhetorical shift, saying: “Lets just call them WALLS from now on and stop playing political games!”

He said: “A WALL is a WALL!”

Nevertheless, Mr Trump in recent weeks had also modified his rhetoric, saying he wants “steel slats” along the border rather than the “concrete wall” he promised during his campaign.

He said he hoped that wording would be more palatable to Democrats and that, whether it’s called a “barrier”, “wall”, “steel slats”, and even “peaches,” at one point, “whatever you want to call it, it’s all the same”.

The tweets come as Mr Trump and Democrats remain at odds over border funding ahead of a February 15 deadline.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpMexicoShutdownWall

Related Articles

Donald Trump raises hopes of trade breakthrough with China

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Trump adviser Roger Stone pleads not guilty to Russia probe charges

Republican critic of Donald Trump decides not to run against president

More in this Section

May faces European resistance to efforts to reopen Brexit deal

Corbyn is ‘risking’ a no-deal Brexit, claims May

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »