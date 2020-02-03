'A freed terrorist strikes again' - London knife attack dominates UK front pages

The terrorist knife attack in south London on Sunday afternoon dominates the nation’s papers on Monday.
Most front page headlines, including those of The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express point out Sudesh Amman, the suspect shot dead by police, had recently been freed from jail.
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:
'A freed terrorist strikes again'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ze8r7DTXxP— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 2, 2020
Tomorrow's #frontpage - Knife Jihadi freed days earlier#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/FUExfEDRvE— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 2, 2020
Metro, The Guardian, and the i also highlight Amman’s recent release.
Monday’s METRO: “Shot Terrorist Just Out Of Jail” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RvfKSt4QI6— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
Guardian front page, Monday 3 February 2020: Terror attacker freed from jail and on police watchlist pic.twitter.com/7yRAOOSeMD— The Guardian (@guardian) February 2, 2020
Monday’s i - “High street terrorist freed from jail early” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/DrDf7AGWy3— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
The Independent, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Star also lead with the same story, while the Daily Mail asks how Amman could have been released.
Monday’s @Independent front page #tomorrowspaperstoday To subscribe to the daily edition: https://t.co/ozdV9Zd9Si pic.twitter.com/kpraAv8dXu— The Independent (@Independent) February 3, 2020
Monday’s Daily MIRROR: “Freed Just Days Ago” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kIkEp1GIyR— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
Monday’s Daily STAR: “Freed To Go On Rampage” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6rFDiOK35l— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
Monday’s Daily MAIL: “Why Did They Let Him Out?” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/B0NTlTLJR1— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
The Times runs with a a headline saying “Terror returns to streets of London”.
Monday’s TIMES: “Terror returns to streets of London” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rWhlj6RgVF— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020
While The Sun reports on a “bloodbath” on a busy high street.
Tomorrow's front page:
Freed Jihadi stabs two before being shot by police https://t.co/AdRFCQaEeJ pic.twitter.com/pwypRLMasU— The Sun (@TheSun) February 2, 2020
The Financial Times is the only paper not to splash on the terror attack, leading instead on Nissan’s plans for post-Brexit Britain.
Monday’s FINANCIAL TIMES: “Nissan draws up plan for UK pivot if Brexit leads to EU trade barriers” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p4Y61mPhJD— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 2, 2020