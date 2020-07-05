A dozen injuries reported in shooting at US nightclub

A shooting at a US nightclub has left 12 people in “various conditions” early on Sunday, a sheriff’s official said.

A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2am, and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building”, Lieutenant Jimmy Bolt said in a statement.

Emergency personnel took victims inside the lounge to the hospital, while others were taken via private vehicles.

It was unclear whether anyone was in custody in relation to the shooting.

The names and precise conditions of the victims were not immediately released.