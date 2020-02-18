News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

88 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

88 more coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship quarantined in Japan
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 10:49 AM

Japanese health authorities have confirmed 88 more cases of coronavirus on a quarantined cruise ship near Tokyo.

The new cases bring the total on the Diamond Princess to 542.

The number is by far the largest outside China.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the effectiveness of the quarantine and bristled against criticism that the ship became a virus incubator instead of a quarantine facility.

The two-week quarantine ends on Wednesday with thousands of passengers and crew set to disembark over the next few days in the port of Yokohama.

As of Tuesday, 542 cases of the virus have been identified among 3,711 quarantined passengers and crew.

The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the effectiveness of the quarantine, but some scientists suggest it may have been less than rigorous.

In a possible sign of lax protocols, three Japanese health officials who helped in the quarantine checks on the ship were also infected.

Katsunobu Kato (Kyodo News/AP)
Katsunobu Kato (Kyodo News/AP)

Health minister Katsunobu Kato told reporters that all passengers who remain on the cruise ship have had their samples taken and that those who tested negative would start getting off the vessel beginning on Wednesday.

“They all want to go home as early as possible, and we hope to assist them so that everyone can get home smoothly,” he said.

The process is expected to take until Friday because of the large number of people involved.

coronavirusCovid-19Diamond PrincessTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Nissan shareholders vent spleen at managementNissan shareholders vent spleen at management

Coronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll riseCoronavirus study prompts optimism despite death toll rise

Apple warns of coronavirus impact on resultsApple warns of coronavirus impact on results

British woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found deadBritish woman swept away by Storm Dennis floodwater is found dead


Lifestyle

FOR many of us, health insurance is high on the list of financial products which that we tend to avoid changing out of fear and confusion.Money and Cents: cover all the bases for best health insurance

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the titular Emma in the latest adaptation of Jane Austen’s romantic comedy about the spoilt, meddling matchmaker who means well, says Laura HardingAnya Taylor-Joy: ‘Emma is my little monster’

Setting sail to travel the world as part of your job has a romance all of its own but for marketing manager Máire Cronin and engineer Mark Crowe it led to love.Wedding of the Week: Cruise ship co-workers Máire and Mark sail off into sunset

One of the genres that has seen exponential growth in the podcast world is the sleepcast. Open Spotify on your phone in the evening and a number of offerings are available, writes Eoghan O'SullivanThe Podcast Corner: podcasts that will put you to sleep

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »