80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

Eighty Burmese pythons have been caught during Miami’s 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the top catchers on Saturday night.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel captured eight pythons, while rookie grand prize winner Kristian Hernandez removed six.

Another pro grand prize winner, Tom Rahill, won $2,000 for bagging a 62-pound python.

Several other cash prizes were also awarded.

The game’s organising committee worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl.

The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet long, are descended from pets released starting five decades ago.

Wildlife officials estimate the population may exceed 100,000.

The big serpents have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.