News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 02:45 AM

Eighty Burmese pythons have been caught during Miami’s 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the top catchers on Saturday night.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel captured eight pythons, while rookie grand prize winner Kristian Hernandez removed six.

Another pro grand prize winner, Tom Rahill, won $2,000 for bagging a 62-pound python.

Several other cash prizes were also awarded.

The game’s organising committee worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl.

The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet long, are descended from pets released starting five decades ago.

Wildlife officials estimate the population may exceed 100,000.

The big serpents have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.

Burmese pythonsEvergladesFloridaSnakesTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Chinese New Year celebrations subdued as coronavirus death toll passes 40Chinese New Year celebrations subdued as coronavirus death toll passes 40

Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21Death toll from eastern Turkey earthquake climbs to 21

Recording links Donald Trump to Ukraine ambassador’s removal, report saysRecording links Donald Trump to Ukraine ambassador’s removal, report says

Coronavirus tests negative for two Scottish patientsCoronavirus tests negative for two Scottish patients


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »