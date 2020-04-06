News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
80 migrants attempted to cross the Chanel into UK this weekend

By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 12:08 PM

At least 80 migrants risked their lives to try to cross the Channel as the UK experienced a sunny weekend in lockdown.

Despite hefty restrictions on movement in both the UK and France, eight boats were intercepted in the Channel.

Sunny, calm weather in the South East of England may have contributed to the spike in attempts to cross the narrow Dover straits.

Overall nearly 150 migrants – including eight children – have attempted the perilous journey during the two weeks since UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced nationwide restrictions on movement.

The spike in crossing attempts over the weekend came after the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in migrant camps in northern France, raising fears of a “humanitarian disaster”.

Tory MP in Dover Natalie Elphicke said the crossings were “entirely unacceptable” and that migrants must not be taken to Dover.

In the latest crossings over the weekend, Border Force intercepted five boats – four on Saturday and one on Sunday.

– At about 2.20am on Saturday UK Border Force intercepted an inflatable boat carrying 15 men.

– At 5.40am, a group of 12 men and three women were found on board another boat.

– Also at around 5.40am a boat carrying nine men was intercepted.

– Then, at about 6am, UK Border Force rescued a group of 13 men and one woman from a fourth inflatable boat.

– At about 5am on Sunday, UK Border Force were again in action, intercepting a boat carrying 12 men.

All those on board were taken to Dover where it is expected they would have been monitored for coronavirus symptoms.

Border Force officers take men thought to be migrants to shore in Dover, England(Gareth Fuller/PA)
Border Force officers take men thought to be migrants to shore in Dover, England(Gareth Fuller/PA)

French authorities also intercepted 15 migrants – including two women and a child – off the coast of Boulogne-sur-Mer on Saturday.

Speaking on Saturday after the first batch of crossings, Ms Elphicke said: “With Covid-19 known to be infecting the French camps, it is concerning that 53 more were able to motor over from France this morning.

“It is entirely unacceptable that Border Force officers and our community should be put at risk by people unlawfully breaking into Britain.

“Every illegal entrant must be immediately returned to France. If they are not returned, they must immediately be quarantined to protect public health.

“Illegal entrants must not be brought into Dover at this time. We cannot put our country’s vital supply line at risk during the pandemic.”

