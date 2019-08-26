80 firefighters battling ‘very large’ blaze at Scottish school

More than 80 firefighters are battling a “very large and complex” blaze at a high school in Dunfermline, Scotland.

The blaze at Woodmill High School was being fought by 15 fire appliances and two height appliances since the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called at 5.05pm on Sunday.

Deputy assistant chief officer Stuart Stevens said: “This is a very large and complex incident and our firefighters continue to work in difficult conditions to extinguish the flames.”

The incident commander added that the fire was burning in the school’s main building but firefighters were working around the building’s edge to contain it.

More than 80 firefighters are now in attendance at the large fire which has taken hold within #Woodmill High School in #Dunfermline. Crews are working to contain and extinguish the flames, and 15 fire appliances have now been mobilised. More to follow. pic @Euans_EP pic.twitter.com/5u1ylvvDus — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) August 26, 2019

“This will be a prolonged incident and our advice to nearby residents and members of the public is to avoid the area to allow access for emergency service vehicles, and close doors and windows due to high volumes of smoke,” Mr Stevens said.

There have been no reported casualties.

The school, which is located about 20 miles north-west of Edinburgh, announced it would be closed to all students today.

- Press Association