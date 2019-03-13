8 dead after hooded teenagers opened fire at Brazilian school

Eight people have been killed in a school shooting in Brazil, according to Sao Paulo state authorities.

Police officers guard the entrance of the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano, Brazil. Mauricio Sumiya/Futura Press via AP.

Hooded teenagers opened fire at a school in southern Brazil, killing six people before taking their own lives, according to local authorities.

The shooting happened in a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city.

The state government of Sao Paulo said two youths armed with guns and wearing hoods entered the school and began shooting at students and then killed themselves.

Authorities said five students and an administrator at the school were killed.

School shootings are rare in the country.