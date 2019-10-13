News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
78-year-old arrested in UK on suspicion of attempted murder after Suffolk shooting

By Press Association
Sunday, October 13, 2019 - 04:02 PM

A 78-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found shot in Suffolk.

Police were called shortly after 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a shooting at an address in Pond Lane, Brandon, Suffolk Constabulary said.

On arrival, they found a man in his 40s had been shot in his upper arm.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A 78-year-old man from the Breckland district in Norfolk was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said both men are believed to know each other.

The suspect was initially taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning before being detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police said the man is now in the care of “health professionals”.

Witnesses have been asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 61961/19.

BrandonNorfolkPolicePond LaneShootingSuffolk

