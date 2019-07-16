News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia

78 dead in Nepal as flooding wreaks havoc in South Asia
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 02:22 PM

Monsoon flooding and landslides are continuing to cause havoc in South Asia, with the death toll rising to 78 in Nepal and authorities in neighbouring north-eastern India battling to provide relief to more than four million people in the state of Assam.

Nepal's National Emergency Operation Centre said more than 40,000 soldiers and police officers were using helicopters and land means to rush food, tents and medicine to thousands of people hit by annual flooding.

In Assam, officials said floodwaters have killed at least 19 people and brought misery to nearly 4.5 million others.

In Bangladesh, at least a dozen people, mostly farmers, have been killed by lightning since Saturday as monsoon rains battered parts of the low-lying country.

READ MORE

Two dead as building collapses in Mumbai

More on this topic

Protesters take to streets of Nepal’s capital over plans to nationalise trustsProtesters take to streets of Nepal’s capital over plans to nationalise trusts

28 dead as rescuers struggle to reach storm-hit southern Nepal28 dead as rescuers struggle to reach storm-hit southern Nepal

Nepal Tourism Minister and five other people reportedly die in helicopter crashNepal Tourism Minister and five other people reportedly die in helicopter crash

Woman and two sons die in Nepal town in suspected menstrual exileWoman and two sons die in Nepal town in suspected menstrual exile

NepalFloodingTOPIC: Nepal

More in this Section

Thousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian islandThousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian island

Two dead as building collapses in MumbaiTwo dead as building collapses in Mumbai

Brexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidateBrexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidate

EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’


Lifestyle

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »