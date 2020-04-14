778 new Covid-19 deaths reported in UK

- With additional reporting from Digital Desk Staff

The NHS has announced 778 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19.

To date,12,107 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday.

744 deaths occurred in England. Of them:

122 occurred on April 13

319 occurred on April 12

132 occurred on April 11

164 of the deaths took place between April 1 and April 10, and the remaining seven deaths occurred in March, with the earliest new death taking place on March 23.

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including new deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem tests to be processed, and for data from the tests to be validated.

The figures published today by NHS England show that April 8 currently has the highest total for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day – 750 – although this could change in future updates.

Overall, 382,650 tests have concluded in the UK, with 14,982 tests carried out last Sunday.

These figures exclude data from Northern Ireland.