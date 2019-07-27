News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

700 passengers evacuated from train stuck in floodwaters in India

700 passengers evacuated from train stuck in floodwaters in India
Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 01:40 PM

Rescuers in India have safely evacuated all 700 passengers from a train after it got stuck in monsoon floodwaters between two stations near Mumbai, the country’s home minister said.

A statement by India’s disaster management office in Maharashtra state said the Mahalaxmi Express train got stuck due to flooding of the tracks. The train was carrying about 700 passengers.

Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that all 700 passengers had been rescued safely.

Passengers of the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train on a rescue boat (National Disaster Response Force via AP/PA)
Passengers of the stranded Mahalaxmi Express train on a rescue boat (National Disaster Response Force via AP/PA)

The National Disaster Response Force and the navy earlier launched a rescue operation after authorities warned passengers not to move.

The first group of 150 passengers was rescued after the train had been stranded for nine hours in the area, which is about 56 miles from Mumbai.

The train had departed from Mumbai at about 8.15pm on Friday before it got stuck at 3am on Saturday.

The Press Trust of India agency said all of the passengers were safe.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Demonstrators arrested ahead of Moscow election protestDemonstrators arrested ahead of Moscow election protest

Palace denies Harry and Meghan had anything to do with ‘rules for neighbours’Palace denies Harry and Meghan had anything to do with ‘rules for neighbours’

All Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie RetallickAll Blacks sweat on fitness of Brodie Retallick

Rochelle Humes jokes about ‘annoying’ husband Marvin as they mark anniversaryRochelle Humes jokes about ‘annoying’ husband Marvin as they mark anniversary

India

More in this Section

Opposition figures detained ahead of Moscow protestOpposition figures detained ahead of Moscow protest

Death of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father saysDeath of 21-year-old from brain tumour ‘not fair’, father says

Hong Kong protesters march despite police warningsHong Kong protesters march despite police warnings

Two dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competitionTwo dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competition


Lifestyle

We have a variety of Broom in our garden. Potted, due to its unruly nature and capacity to spread like wildfire.Lindsay Woods: 'Kicky cow, kicky calf and all that'

The Irish National Stud and Gardens, Kildare, in association with ISNA, holds its first plant fair on Saturday, August 10, from 11am to 4pm. Admission €5, which will allow reduced entry into the Japanese Gardens.Gardening Notes: Your guide to what's on

From pastel shades to lippy shades, colourful bowls to glorious garlands and eco-friendly candles, Esther N McCarthy delivers an interesting array for you to choose from.Wish List: This week's top buys for your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »