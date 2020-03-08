News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic

64-year-old becomes oldest woman to row across Atlantic
By Press Association
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 10:04 AM

A 64-year-old has become the oldest woman to row an ocean after crossing the Atlantic in 86 days.

Sara Brewer achieved the feat alongside her rowing partner, Ann Prestidge, 35.

The pair set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on December 12 last year, rowing 3,000 miles (4,828km) to reach the shores of Antigua on Saturday March 7 – just in time for International Women’s Day.

Sara Brewer and Ann Prestidge celebrating their arrival in Antigua (Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA)
Sara Brewer and Ann Prestidge celebrating their arrival in Antigua (Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA)

Ms Brewer, who first took up rowing six years ago, and Ms Prestidge battled 65ft (20m) high waves, fought through numerous storms, suffered broken oars, food rationing and injuries.

They completed the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge as the final crew to arrive successfully, a month- and-a-half after the fastest crew.

Ms Brewer said: “We never anticipated it would take us this long – we were hoping to finish in mid-February – so the extended row has been tough both mentally and physically.

“We were rowing 1.5 hours each in rotation, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to finish before running out of food. For the past three weeks, we’ve been surviving on two meals a day and next to no sleep. We’re delighted to finally set foot on dry land.”

Sara Brewer has now become the oldest woman to row an ocean (Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA)
Sara Brewer has now become the oldest woman to row an ocean (Atlantic Campaigns/Ted Martin/PA)

Their efforts have raised more than £45,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and Street League.

HSBC employee Ms Brewer was inspired to take on the challenge after reading the first few pages of The Crossing by James Cracknell and Ben Fogle.

She met Ms Prestidge at the Poplar, Blackwall and District Rowing Club in London in 2013.

Before rowing the Atlantic, the pair had only rowed a marathon, the Thames and one sea row around Hayling Island.

The longest row they had ever done was still 2,850 miles (4,587km) short of the distance across the Atlantic.

Ann PrestidgeAtlantic OceanRowingSara BrewerTalisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge

More in this Section

Coronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millionsCoronavirus: Italy imposes quarantine on millions

White House overruled health officials on coronavirus flight adviceWhite House overruled health officials on coronavirus flight advice

Worm moon set to delight skygazersWorm moon set to delight skygazers

Signs of staleness in Donald Trump’s campaignSigns of staleness in Donald Trump’s campaign


Lifestyle

Some key advice for female leaders.International Women’s Day: 7 ways to lift up other women in your workplace

THERE is history, travel, sporting memorabilia and a little bit of whatever you are having yourself at Fonsie Mealy’s Rare Book sale in Castlecomer next Wednesday.History, travel, sport and literature at rare book sale

Auction will help boost charity coffers, says Des O'Sullivan.London calling for Irish banknotes and a Cork shilling

The sale of Irish and International art by Whyte’s goes on view at the RDS in Dublin today.Under the hammer: Your guide to what's on

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »