Home»Breaking News»world

6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles New Zealand’s North Island

Tuesday, October 30, 2018 - 08:10 AM

A strong but deep earthquake struck New Zealand’s North Island on Tuesday afternoon, causing Parliament to be briefly suspended as a precaution.

There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The magnitude 6.1 quake was centred about 48 miles east of the town of New Plymouth.

It was at a depth of 141 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. Deeper quakes are typically less damaging.

Thousands of people across the country felt the quake, some as far away as the South Island.

It did not disrupt an event in Auckland attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan were visiting the head office of the charity Pillars, which is dedicated to supporting the children of prisoners through mentoring schemes and in-home support.

In the capital Wellington, politicians left the debating chamber for 30 minutes.

When Parliament resumed, Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi told politicians there had been no reports of damage.- Press Association


KEYWORDS

EarthquakeNew Zealand

Related Articles

New Zealand is being missed off maps – and the PM isn’t happy

More in this Section

UK Budget spending will be fully funded regardless of Brexit outcome, says No 10

Hotel where Bram Stoker started writing Dracula to be awarded plaque

‘No survivors’ from Indonesia flight which crashed into the sea

Angela Merkel prepares to give up top job with party – but remain chancellor


Breaking Stories

4 whisky cocktails you need to know – and the history behind the drinks

Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

What I learned from having a life coach for three months

Thinking about building a granny flat? Nine important points to keep in mind

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 27, 2018

    • 14
    • 24
    • 30
    • 38
    • 40
    • 45
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »