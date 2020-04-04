News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

53 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel

53 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel
By Press Association
Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 03:46 PM

More than 50 migrants have been rescued trying to cross the English Channel.

The 49 men and four women were intercepted by Border Force officials near Dover after a series of crossings in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They travelled on four boats which were picked up between 2.20am and 6am.

The 53 people who crossed on Saturday morning identified themselves as Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Syrian and Yemeni nationals.

Their crossing follows the interception of 52 migrants, including five children, in the same area on Thursday.

They have all been brought ashore where they were assessed by officials and will now be spoken to by immigration officials, the British Home Office confirmed.

READ MORE

British Prime Minister congratulates new Labour leader and invites him to Covid-19 briefing

More on this topic

Migrants try to cross Channel to country in lockdownMigrants try to cross Channel to country in lockdown

TOPIC: Migrant crisis

More in this Section

France records 1,000 more Covid-19 deaths bringing death toll to 6,500France records 1,000 more Covid-19 deaths bringing death toll to 6,500

Member of British armed forces becomes first confirmed coronavirus case on FalklandsMember of British armed forces becomes first confirmed coronavirus case on Falklands

Keir Starmer elected as the next leader of the UK Labour PartyKeir Starmer elected as the next leader of the UK Labour Party

Competition for supplies sharpening as pandemic worsensCompetition for supplies sharpening as pandemic worsens


Lifestyle

This year has been particularly difficult and stressful, and I think that’s an even more important reason to make time for your health.Derval O'Rourke: Resistance is far from futile and necessary

Best-selling author Faith Hogan is keeping the faith during the lockdown, thanks to her Moy Valley haven in Ballina, Co Mayo.Shape I'm in: Keeping the Faith during lockdown

Are you and your family venturing into the room outside? Peter Dowdall has some useful advice.Now that the world’s on gardening leave, are you venturing into the room outside?

The virus crisis doesn’t have to dampen our enthusiasm for Easter treats, writes Roz CrowleyWe've got it cracked: Top 8 Easter eggs

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »