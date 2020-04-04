53 migrants intercepted crossing English Channel

More than 50 migrants have been rescued trying to cross the English Channel.

The 49 men and four women were intercepted by Border Force officials near Dover after a series of crossings in the early hours of Saturday morning.

They travelled on four boats which were picked up between 2.20am and 6am.

The 53 people who crossed on Saturday morning identified themselves as Iranian, Iraqi, Kuwaiti, Syrian and Yemeni nationals.

Their crossing follows the interception of 52 migrants, including five children, in the same area on Thursday.

They have all been brought ashore where they were assessed by officials and will now be spoken to by immigration officials, the British Home Office confirmed.