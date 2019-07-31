5.2-magnitude quake rattles Greek island of Crete

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 has struck the southern Greek resort island of Crete.

There are no reports of injuries or damage so far.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the earthquake occurred at 7.40am local time (5.40am Irish time) about 14 miles west of the island capital of Iraklion.

The fire service and officials on Crete said they received no reports of serious problems.

Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.

- Press Association