News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

5.2-magnitude quake rattles Greek island of Crete

5.2-magnitude quake rattles Greek island of Crete
By Press Association
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 08:38 AM

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 has struck the southern Greek resort island of Crete.

There are no reports of injuries or damage so far.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the earthquake occurred at 7.40am local time (5.40am Irish time) about 14 miles west of the island capital of Iraklion.

The fire service and officials on Crete said they received no reports of serious problems.

Strong quakes are common in Greece which lies in one of the most seismically active parts of the world. Severe damage or injuries are rare.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man hit US scientist with car before abduction and rape, say Crete policeMan hit US scientist with car before abduction and rape, say Crete police

Greek election winner sworn in as prime ministerGreek election winner sworn in as prime minister

Greek PM concedes defeat in electionGreek PM concedes defeat in election

Exit polls give conservative opposition leader Greek election winExit polls give conservative opposition leader Greek election win

CreteTOPIC: Greece

More in this Section

Wetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – expertsWetland crops could help cut carbon emissions – experts

Human ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside outHuman ‘love hormone’ found to turn starfish stomachs inside out

Sudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protestSudanese rally against deadly crackdown on student protest

RAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near EstoniaRAF Typhoon jets intercept Russian military aircraft near Estonia


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »