News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries

50p coins to commemorate UK’s contribution to dinosaur discoveries
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 12:01 AM

A range of commemorative 50p coins will be emblazoned with dinosaurs to mark Britain’s contribution to discovering the prehistoric creatures.

The coins will feature three different dinosaurs, the fossils of which led British anatomist Sir Richard Owen to coin the term “Dinosauria” in a paper in 1842, the Royal Mint and Natural History Museum said.

The renowned Victorian scientist applied the name, meaning “fearfully great lizards”, after realising the fossils of Megalosaurus, Iguanodon and Hylaeosaurus shared common characteristics.

A commemorative 50 pence coin from Dinosauria Collection showing a Megalosaurus (The Royal Mint)
A commemorative 50 pence coin from Dinosauria Collection showing a Megalosaurus (The Royal Mint)

Clare Matterson, executive director of engagement at the Natural History Museum said: “The story of the discovery of dinosaurs is fascinating and particularly relevant for the Natural History Museum since Sir Richard Owen, who coined the term dinosaur, was also our founder.

“The Dinosauria collection brings this story to life for modern day dinosaur enthusiasts everywhere.”

The illustrations by paleoartist Robert Nicholls are scientifically accurate representations of the prehistoric beasts.

The Megalosaurus coin can be bought from Thursday, the Iguanodon from March 16 and the Hylaeosaurus from April 6.

The coins will range from £10 to up to £945 for limited-run, gold-proof editions.

To view the full Dinosauria Collection, visit www.royalmint.com/dinosaurs.

DinosaursNational MintNatural History MuseumTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Boris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreakBoris Johnson says UK should be ‘confident and calm’ over coronavirus outbreak

China’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcelsChina’s coronavirus crisis hits global flow of letters and parcels

Ex-monk admits abusing boys at boarding school he was sent to after telling Church of previous child sex abuseEx-monk admits abusing boys at boarding school he was sent to after telling Church of previous child sex abuse

Weinstein defence ends case without film mogul giving evidence at rape trialWeinstein defence ends case without film mogul giving evidence at rape trial


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »